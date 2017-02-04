We develop beautiful custom top selling IOS apps, specialized web apps and softwares.
for Publishers, Ministries,
and Brands.
We make studies and workbooks interactive.
If you have tried to create a workbook, it's a lot of work. You have to customize the layout, make sure that the spaces are large enough for your members to take notes, and many other deciding factors. Our product MogoBooks changes all of this.
We develop custom IOS and Android Apps, including the
#1 Book App in the US Appstore.
Create Workbooks
and Studies.
Author Book Funnels to sell your content and products.
We'll help you get set-up with the right funnel for your goals and business. We will help you create a lead magnet, opt in page to grow your email list, set-up an email sequence and product sales page, and if needed... an auto webinar too. It's a lot for one person, so we will help you from idea, design, all the way to launch.
As an author and aspiring course writer, selling your content is on the top of the list. Sure, you can easily make your course a PDF and use an email opt in, but what if you could have your own branded course library?